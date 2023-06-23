On Wednesday, June 14, Bashas’ and its parent company, The Raley’s Companies, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with City of Chandler Mayor, Kevin Hartke, and Chandler Chamber and City Council members to celebrate the opening of its new Corporate Support Center in Chandler.
The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler (22402 S. Basha Rd.) to the new Support Center (2650 W. Geronimo Place) in the spring of 2023.
The new Bashas’ corporate office is named a Support Center because of the support it lends to its retail stores, which in turn supports customers.
“It goes without saying that Chandler has built a very close relationship with Bashas’ over the decades, and it was a top priority for us to keep these quality office jobs in our community,” Mayor Hartke said. “We appreciate The Raley’s Companies proactive outreach to City leadership early on in the real estate process and we want to congratulate the team on its beautiful new office in the heart of Price Corridor.”
This new location will serve as a hub for Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico. It is the grocer’s first corporate office move in 90 years.
At the opening of the grocer’s new Support Center, it was announced that Steve Mayer was promoted from chief operating officer to president of the Bashas’ Operating Company.
Mayer will lead the Bashas’ organization in Arizona and New Mexico, including all store and distribution
center operations, as well as sales and merchandising.
Mayer joined Bashas’ leadership team in 2020. He will report to Raley's Supermarkets President and CEO, Keith Knopf, and serve on the Enterprise Leadership Team.
“Under his leadership and direction, Bashas’ continues to build on a strong financial trend and brand evolution while preserving its proud legacy,” the press release read. We are fortunate to have such a proven and dedicated leader.”
Steve comes into his new role surrounded by Bashas’ executive team including Johnny Basha, Michael Basha, Ralph Woodward, Ashley Shick and Sabrina Dominquez along with the Raley’s Companies shared services leaders.