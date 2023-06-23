Bashas 1.jpg
Ivie and Associates

On Wednesday, June 14, Bashas’ and its parent company, The Raley’s Companies, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with City of Chandler Mayor, Kevin Hartke, and Chandler Chamber and City Council members to celebrate the opening of its new Corporate Support Center in Chandler.

The new office will serve Bashas’ Division support and administrative team members with modern amenities and an open-concept layout that fosters collaboration. Team members will move from their current location in Chandler (22402 S. Basha Rd.) to the new Support Center (2650 W. Geronimo Place) in the spring of 2023.