The Barker Team recently announced the addition of a new agent to its staff, Michael DeBoard.
According to a press release, DeBoard is an experienced, driven leader with a demonstrated 26-year history of success in the pharmaceutical industry. He obtained a BA in business/organizational communication from The University of Akron in Ohio and has won multiple President’s Club awards, an annual performance accolade given by companies to recognize their best-performing salespeople.
“DeBoard is a resourceful problem-solver, adept at getting to the real issue presented by a customer and effectively handles challenges in a patient and efficient manner,” the release read.
He is experienced in marketing, account management, market analysis and forecasting, with a perspective on day-to-day activities in the field.
“With his skills in written and verbal communication and an innate ability to connect and put others at ease, DeBoard is primed to be the best advocate for his real estate clients that he can be,” the release said. “DeBoard takes the responsibility of coaching and counseling others very seriously and looks forward to assisting his clients in finding their dream home or moving on to the next chapter of their lives.”
“We are thrilled to add Michael’s talents to our growing team,” Rich Barker said, owner of The Barker Team.