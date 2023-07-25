Barker Team.jpg

Michael DeBoard

The Barker Team recently announced the addition of a new agent to its staff, Michael DeBoard.

According to a press release, DeBoard is an experienced, driven leader with a demonstrated 26-year history of success in the pharmaceutical industry. He obtained a BA in business/organizational communication from The University of Akron in Ohio and has won multiple President’s Club awards, an annual performance accolade given by companies to recognize their best-performing salespeople.