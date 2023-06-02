Barker Team.jpg

Genesis Barrera is the newest member of The Barker Team in Fountain Hills. According to a press release, Barrera is a real estate agent with a passion for helping people achieve their homeownership dreams in Arizona.

Born and raised in Arizona, Barrera “possesses a deep understanding of its unique neighborhoods, hidden gems and the ins and outs of the local real estate market,” the release stated. “While Genesis may be relatively new to the real estate industry, her strong roots in Arizona provide her with invaluable insights and a genuine love for the area.”