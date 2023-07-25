The Barker Team | Keller Williams Arizona Realtyrecently won the award for Exemplary Sales Production in 2022 based on the 2023 The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report.
According to a press release, this ranking honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country. The agents chosen are among the top 1.5% of agents in the U.S. and The Barker Team also won awards for America’s Best by Volume and America’s Best by Sides.
“We thank all our clients and colleagues for their dedication and support year after year,” Rich Barker said, owner of The Barker Team.
The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report is sponsored jointly by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. RealTrends “honors America’s elite real estate agents and their companies and is compiled and analyzed by RealTrends,” the announcement continued. “It is a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry.” Tom Ferry International is a nationwide real estate business and life coaching and training company.