Barker Team

The Barker Team recently won an award from the RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report. (Submitted photo by The Barker Team)

The Barker Team | Keller Williams Arizona Realtyrecently won the award for Exemplary Sales Production in 2022 based on the 2023 The RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranking report.

According to a press release, this ranking honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country. The agents chosen are among the top 1.5% of agents in the U.S. and The Barker Team also won awards for America’s Best by Volume and America’s Best by Sides.