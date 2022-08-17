Barb Elco 1.JPG

Jim Elco was waiting outside JP Morgan Chase Bank on the Avenue of the Fountains, peering inside to see if his wife had arrived at work. A surprise party was waiting for her and Jim wanted to make sure she had a perfect day celebrating her milestone year. He also wanted to make sure she knew it wasn’t his idea.

“She hates this kind of stuff, so I’m going to tell her I had nothing to do with this,” Jim said, who had absolutely everything to do with it.