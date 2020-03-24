Fountain Hills banks are taking measures to keep customers and staffs safe during the coronavirus crisis.
All are cleaning surfaces and public areas carefully at least twice a day. Staff members are instructed to keep a safe distance from each other and customers. While some bank lobbies remain open during business hours, two are operating as a drive-through only.
The UMB branch, located at 13404 N. La Montana Dr., is serving customers at the drive-through only. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Washington Federal, 16600 E. Avenue of the Fountains, has restricted access to its branch lobby. The local branch is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday until 6 p.m.
Chase Bank, 16744 E. Avenue of the Fountains, has shortened hours, but the lobby remains open, along with the drive-through. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bank of America, 16925 E. Shea Blvd., is changing its weekday hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday hours remain 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
MidFirst Bank also has regular hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
US Bank, located inside Safeway at 13733 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wells Fargo Bank, 16355 E. Palisades Blvd., is open regular hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 9 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All local branch spokespeople said things are subject to change and customers should call the bank to ensure they are open.
Additionally, banks are creating programs to help small businesses during the financial challenges. Clients can check with their local bank or visit their websites for additional information.