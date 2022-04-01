Joe Arpaio, the longest-serving Sheriff in the history of Maricopa County (24 years), became known as the “Toughest Sheriff in America.” This was due in part to his law enforcement policies and programs, many of which extended to the over 2 million inmates who served their time under Arpaio’s watch in the third largest jail system in the United States.
“Because of this lifelong commitment to the important work of law and order, Arpaio will be harkening back in his newest venture to support law enforcement, to a novelty item that once and still makes headlines – pink underwear worn by his inmates in the Maricopa County jail system,” reads a press release outlining an ongoing fundraising effort. “A new line of pink underwear will go on sale to support America’s police. Arpaio’s project will see the production of thousands of pink underwear boxer shorts emblazoned with Arpaio’s name and title, Sheriff’s badge, as well as the moniker given to Arpaio years ago – ‘America’s Toughest Sheriff.’”
“There’s a war happening on our American streets against the men and women in blue,” Arpaio said. “People have lost respect for police officers and the incredibly dangerous jobs they do every day. They are being targeted and used as pawns by several factions, political and otherwise, to further their own agendas. It’s got to stop.”
The boxers are available online at JoesPinkShorts.com or at his office, 16743 E. Palisades Blvd., Suite 103. Proceeds go to the non-profit, America’s Sheriff. According to the announcement, America’s Sheriff “defends the cops in legal battles being wrongfully terminated and persecuted for political reasons.” More information can be found at americassheriff.org.