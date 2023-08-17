After one year of business at the Dominion Plaza in Fountain Hills, Arizona Sunsports, a used luxury car dealership, has moved just down the road into the old Sears building at the corner of Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.
Arizona Sunsports owners, Bill Rackette and his son, Christopher Rackette, could fit a total of nine cars on their previous lot; five in the front and four in the back. Now, at the spacious 5,500-square-foot location, Bill and Christopher can fit roughly 30 cars indoors. Twenty cars will be plenty, Bill admits, ensuring enough space for clients to browse, chat and take a load off in the new lounge area that’s taking shape in the back of the showroom.
At Arizona Sunsports, Bill and Christopher find used, luxury and sport utility vehicles at auction for their customers. Their vehicles typically have anywhere from 40,000 to 70,000 miles on them and come with a 4,000-mile or four-month warranty on the engine and drive-train.
“We can sell cheaper than most dealerships because our overhead is going to be a lot less,” Bill said, who offers financing to all of his customers. “If I don’t have something that they like, I can get them anything that they want.”
In addition to purchasing vehicles at auction, Arizona Sunsports has a special consignment contract with a 10% fee for anyone needing assistance selling their vehicles.
Bill Rackette was in the car business for 45 years before retiring and moving west. He and his son visited Fountain Hills regularly to golf and enjoy the off-summer weather, so finally, the pair decided in 2013 to purchase a home in Fountain Hills. During retirement, Bill took a job as a front desk manager at Comfort Inn on Shea Blvd.
“No stress, no problems, no headaches, I get to meet all kinds of people, I love to talk,” Bill said. “It’s my retirement job…I love it.”
After a few years in “retirement,” Bill decided he wanted to get back into selling cars, so, the father and son duo began selling Corvettes and Jeep Wranglers, two highly popular cars across the Valley. But as their popularity grew, Bill's and Christopher’s profit margins began to shrink, so they shifted into offering more luxury cars.
Now Jaguars, Lincolns, Cadillacs, Corvettes and other high-end used vehicles are parked neatly inside the new Arizona Sunsports showroom.
“Whatever we do, we do it together,” Bill said of his relationship with Christopher. “He is my son, but I think of him more as my best friend.”
As the two grow their business in Fountain Hills, Bill wants the community to know how thankful he is to be in Fountain Hills.
“Best move I ever made,” he said. “Fountain Hills is the best place ever.”
As Bill and Christopher start building up their inventory of vehicles, they welcome visitors to check out their new showroom at 13212 N. Saguaro Blvd., open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, call Bill Rackette at 480-616-3530, send an email to sales@arizonasunsports.com or visit arizonasunsports.com.