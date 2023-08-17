Arizona Sunsports

Bill Rackette owns Arizona Sunsports with his son, Christopher (not pictured). (Independent Newsmedia/Cyrus Guccione)

After one year of business at the Dominion Plaza in Fountain Hills, Arizona Sunsports, a used luxury car dealership, has moved just down the road into the old Sears building at the corner of Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.

Arizona Sunsports owners, Bill Rackette and his son, Christopher Rackette, could fit a total of nine cars on their previous lot; five in the front and four in the back. Now, at the spacious 5,500-square-foot location, Bill and Christopher can fit roughly 30 cars indoors. Twenty cars will be plenty, Bill admits, ensuring enough space for clients to browse, chat and take a load off in the new lounge area that’s taking shape in the back of the showroom.