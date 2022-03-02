Dee Harrison’s American Family Insurance office kicked off 2022 with a move, but the trip wasn’t too far. Formerly located in the Bashas’ shopping center, the office is now situated just across the street at 13253 N. La Montana Dr., Ste. 105.
“We do auto insurance, homeowners’ insurance, business insurance, life insurance,” Harrison said. “Pretty much everything an average person would need.”
Harrison has been in the business for 28 years, 26 of which have been in Fountain Hills.
“We were in our old office for pretty much that entire time, but we wanted to do some remodeling and update the office, so I took a look at some opportunities and we decided to make the move,” she said. “It’s a good location with windows in every office, so it was a good place to paint the walls, put down some new carpet and get a clean slate.”
After nearly three decades in Fountain Hills, Harrison said business has treated her well. She has clients all over the Valley, but most of her business comes directly from the community.
“I live here, this is my home, and my customers are my neighbors and friends,” Harrison said. “Stop by, see the new location and let’s do a new quote, check out the rates and make sure you have complete coverage for what you need…Things change and we’ve got some new offers and options I’d be happy to go over.”
For more information, drop by American Family Insurance’s new office or visit agent.amfam.com/dee-harrison. The office can also be reached at 480-816-4400.