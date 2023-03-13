Allshouse Home Watch Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fifth year.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 “in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada,” according to a press release. NHWA Accredited Members are background-checked, insured, and bonded.
An eight-year resident of Fountain Hills, owner Jennifer Allshouse said she knows far too well how important safety and security are to homeowners and communities. She investigated burglaries, thefts, vandalisms and more while serving for over 27 years in the law enforcement and security fields in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Allshouse is a graduate of the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp and has earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional.
“The CHWP designation and Boot Camp training exemplify Jennifer’s commitment to home watch excellence,” the statement continues. “She is also one of our Home Watch Boot Camp instructors.”
Allshouse holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a graduate degree in health education from Pennsylvania State University. She also holds an associate degree in business administration. In 2019, Allshouse received a nomination for Entrepreneur of the Year through the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards and recognition program.