Allshouse Home Watch Services has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the the year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to “establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada” (nationalhomewatchassociation.org).
Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at a vacation or primary home while homeowners are not in residence.
A six-year resident of Fountain Hills, owner Jennifer Allshouse said she knows far too well how important safety and security are to homeowners and communities. She investigated burglaries, thefts, vandalisms and much more while serving for over 27 years in the law-enforcement and security fields in Pennsylvania and Arizona.
Allshouse said she started her home watch business to continue offering the high level of service and trust she has been known to provide in Arizona and Pennsylvania communities. She said she has a keen sense of many different situations and issues arising in the home watch field, a high level of trust, attention to detail, honesty and dependability. Her law enforcement career has trained her to notice details that may be overlooked by the average observer.
Allhouse has earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional and has graduated from the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp.
Allshouse holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Graduate Degree in Health Education from The Pennsylvania State University. She also holds an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration.
Allshouse Home Watch Services serves Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Rio Verde, Tonto Verde, Carefree, Cave Creek, Paradise Valley and Mesa. Contact Allshouse at 480-739-7483 or at allshousehomewatch@gmail.com. Learn more at her website, allshousehomewatch.com.