All American Grill owners, Michael and Veronica Yono, pride themselves on assembling a menu that appeals to a wide variety of tastes.
The business, at 16782 E. Avenue of the Fountains, is a combination of sports bar and family restaurant providing “something for everyone.”
In celebration of their 10 years of business, they will feature two musical groups, Saint of Eirinn, an Irish rock band, Friday, Oct. 18, and Coldfront, Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 8:30 p.m. both nights.
To kick off the anniversary weekend, the restaurant will feature Four Peaks Brewery’s Red Bird Lager.
All menu items are made fresh on the premises. That includes dressings, sauces and juices for handcrafted cocktails, said Michael Yono, who has spent 40 years in the food and wine industry.
Four to five deliveries weekly by food suppliers guarantee fresh products, said Yono. A Moroccan salmon dish containing 12 different species is an original recipe and can’t be found anywhere else, said Veronica Yono.
A “Whet Your Whistle” promotion applies on Wednesdays when discounts apply for anyone buying and wearing a tee-shirt with the slogan imprinted on it. Bottles of wine on Wednesdays are half price for those customers.
Vintage sports memorabilia and photographs decorate the walls. The restaurant provides broadcasts from all premium sports television packages, including NFL, NHL, NCAA basketball, Golf Channel and ESPN.
Now that temperatures have cooled down, the covered patio overlooking Fountain Park is popular.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Happy Hour is observed from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and a reverse Happy Hour beginning at 9 p.m. to closing.
For additional information, contact the restaurant at 480-816-4625.