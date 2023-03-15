Those familiar with Aline Health Med Spa and Wellness Center will notice a facelift to the upscale, integrative center on the Avenue, which is making a grand foray into aesthetics.
Celebrating four years of service, Aline has spent the last two redefining what it means to be a medical spa in Fountain Hills, which includes the addition and certification of new staff members along with new, state-of-the-art equipment for clients looking for a more personalized experience.
“I’m just thrilled with the team that runs Aline Health,” CEO Peter Hoffend says. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to build and I really do feel like this is a tremendous gift that we give to the community.”
As Co-Founder Clair Morley begins to pursue her passion in energy medicine, Aline Health has shifted its focus towards aesthetics by offering an array of new and improved services, including an infrared sauna and salt therapy, micro-needling, laser hair reduction, medical grade facials, body contouring and more.
Peter’s daughter, Ava Hoffend, is Aline’s certified laser technician who provides a number of aesthetic services, including micro-needling.
“It tightens the skin; that is its main claim to fame. I can do it on any part of your body from head to toe,” Ava said. “It’s also great for scar tissue, stretch marks, helps with acne scars, discoloration in the skin; it really can do a whole lot.”
According to Ava, collagen, the skin’s main component of connective tissue, dwindles in production by the age of 30. Micro-needling allows for the protection, generation and stimulation of new collagen.
Ava also provides facials, and laser hair reduction for all skin types, pigments, body areas and ages.
Evelyn Grace Cutting, BSN, RN, is Aline’s nurse injector who provides dermal fillers and neurotoxins including both Botox and Jeuveau.
“I am not an injector that makes people look fake. I just enhance your natural beauty and use your anatomy as our limit,” Evelyn says, whose slogan is, “Helping Fountain Hills age gracefully, one injection at a time.”
To carry on the family atmosphere at Aline Health, Evelyn is joined by her mother, Criquette Cutting, who runs the sauna and serves as Aline’s administrative director.
“We have an infrared sauna that has salt therapy which is really unusual in this area,” Criquette said. “It's really beneficial for your respiratory system…aches and pains and sometimes, if you're just feeling sick and you go in there for a half an hour, it’s a great detox.
An exciting addition to Aline’s capabilities is the integration of their new application which allows customers the ability to shop for its services in the comfort of their homes.
Customers who sign up are automatically entered into Aline’s VIP rewards program, which includes a free, 30-minute infrared sauna or $50 off any service at Aline.
“Clients can gain reward points towards services immediately when they sign up for the app,” Peter said, who is offering the opportunity to win a trip for two to Costa Rica for Aline Health app users.
“Costa Rica is one of like seven places in the world that has a special energy,” Criquette said.
Aline Health Med Spa will have a booth set up along the Avenue on Saturday, March 18, during the Fountain Hills Day event, where newcomers will have the opportunity to add their names to the drawing and put faces to names at Aline.
On Wednesday, March 22, Aline will host an open house for the community to enjoy a tour of their clinic, learn about their new services and enjoy complimentary refreshments and go home with a gift.
The open house will be held on March 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in the evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by calling/texting 480-546-7463.
“I love boosting people’s confidence. That makes nursing worth it for me,” Evelyn says, who also works as the assistant coach for the FHHS girls’ soccer team with her father and head coach, Malcolm Cutting, adding that Aline’s infrared sauna is a perfect place for athletes to come and recover from a hard day on the field.
Both Ava and Criquette say their favorite part of working at Aline is making people feel better about themselves and getting to know their clients.
“We started out as just a couple of basic wellness practices if you will and we’ve grown into aesthetics,” Peter said. “That’s why the new team is here, and there are more, but this is the core of who we are.”
Aline Health Med Spa and Wellness Center is located at 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains, Suite D-108. It is open Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit alinehealthaz.com, call 480-546-7463 or send an email to alinehealthaz@gmail.com.