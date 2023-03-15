aline health.JPG

Those familiar with Aline Health Med Spa and Wellness Center will notice a facelift to the upscale, integrative center on the Avenue, which is making a grand foray into aesthetics.

Celebrating four years of service, Aline has spent the last two redefining what it means to be a medical spa in Fountain Hills, which includes the addition and certification of new staff members along with new, state-of-the-art equipment for clients looking for a more personalized experience.