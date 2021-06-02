There are many peaceful places in Fountain Hills.
The natural environment provides a sense of serenity. Just opening your doors to the beauty outside offers tranquility.
Aline Health, a new business on the Avenue of the Fountains, has brought that same tranquility and quietude indoors, starting with a small garden outside, which features aromatics, textures and colors to invite visitors into the lobby.
They are greeted by friendly receptionists, as well as a water feature, soft music and subtle scents that instantly relax them.
These are the creations of Aline Health founder Clair Morley and CEO Peter Hoffend.
“Fountain Hills is the perfect location for what we had in mind when we began making plans for the business,” Morley said. “We feel Fountain Hills is the perfect community to deliver our services.”
The name Aline was created by Morley, with the idea of “aligning the body from inside out and top to bottom.”
As a massage therapist, she uses meridians, lines in the body that guide her in her work.
“There are a lot things that brought me to use the word Aline,” Morley said.
Aline Health offers massage, stretch, yoga, biofeedback, Halo IR sauna, nutrition and life counseling. The modalities offered are modern but often based in ancient medical techniques.
The business motto is “treatments specifically tailored to the individual.”
Clients are able to participate in a variety of programs, with all types of massage available (lymphatic and oncology, sports, aromatherapy, Swedish, hot stone and others). One of the massage therapists at the business provides medical oncology massage.
“Massage helps with the healing process in cancer treatments,” Morley said. “This is just one specialty we offer.”
Morley said techniques are designed to help clients in their health journey.
“We are able to focus on the whole person,” she said.
Morley, whose own health journey inspired her to open Aline Health, has found holistic techniques compliment treatments performed by medical doctors.
Hoffend described much of the work done by Aline therapists are grounded in medicine used by ancient Greeks, as well as other philosophical methods.
“Many of the old techniques are as effective now as they were then,” Hoffend said. “It really is about healing the whole person.”
Morley said their business model is one that uses ideas and suggestions from their clients.
“We want to hear from you,” she said. “We want to learn what you want, and what you need.”
Aline Health features three identical therapy rooms, each designed to offer personalized sensation (sound, scents, colors) to enhance the therapy.
Nutrition is a big part of the therapy, with a nutrition therapist available to help clients with their needs.
The facility has a pantry, as well as a break room that can be used to help clients make nutrition choices. A library is located in the break room and is accessible to clients.
Morley and Hoffend are not only business partners, but are partners in life. Between them they have seven children, three of whom will be working at Aline Health.
The other children have been involved in creating the space and making suggestions.
“They have been really great in helping us with this vision,” Morley said. “It has been a wonderful experience.”
Aline Health is located at 16845 E. Avenue of the Fountains. It is open daily, except Mondays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is open by appointment on Sundays.
Yoga is offered each Sunday and Thursday at 8 a.m., and meditation class is offered on Mondays.
The business will offer free workshops each month on Wednesdays. Topics will include eating for energy, plant-based eating, intermittent fasting, benefits of juicing and blending, importance of self-care, easy ways to get moving, daily habits for a health mindset and more.
For more information visit alinehealthaz.com, or call 480-546-7463.