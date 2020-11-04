ADERO Scottsdale, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is celebrating its grand opening.
Sitting on an elevated ridgeline where Fountain Hills abuts Scottsdale, the resort location provides views of Arizona’s famed Four Peaks and McDowell Mountain Range. With the Town of Fountain Hills’ Dark Sky Community designation, ADERO becomes the area’s only Dark Sky Zone resort with a modern guest experience owner and developer Bill Hinz said is inspired by the surrounding Sonoran Desert.
“We are extremely proud to open our doors at ADERO Scottsdale and welcome visitors and the local community to Scottsdale’s newest luxury boutique resort,” Hinz said. “Our guest experience is exactly like nothing else, filled with year-round adventure that can be enjoyed within our wall and beyond to the desert terrain beckoning our guests outdoors for exploration and environmental stewardship. We’ve curated a destination offering meaningful wellness and fitness activities, hands-on celestial programming and an open-air restaurant with breathtaking desert and mountain views.”
The complete development is led by Allen + Philp Partners Architecture and Interior Design, MONOGRAM Hospitality Interiors at BBGM, branding agency Epiphany and Aqua-Aston Hospitality, a hotel and resort management group. ADERO joins Autograph Collection’s portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels.
“This new resort has been years in the making, and we’re thrilled to debut ADERO as part of the Autograph Collection,” Hinz continued. “With endless desert terrain allowing for the possibility of year-round adventure, we wanted to create a place where flora and fauna, the local community and culture intersect with the guest experience through hands-on programming and superior service.”
Formerly CopperWynd, the resort is now named for the canyon that surrounds the facility. Hinz said ADERO will intentionally connect guests to the wonder of its natural setting in the heart of the Sonoran Desert with an “invigorating offering of outdoor adventure, fitness activities, nature experiences, art, wellness cuisine and culture.”
The six-story, newly developed resort offers 177 rooms plus 16 oversized suites, outfitted with the latest technology, custom furniture and expansive balconies.
Hinz said ADERO offers easy access to the airport and surrounding attractions and activities, as well as the iconic lake and Fountain in Fountain Hills.
The resort also maintains an exclusive sustainability trail, characterized by indigenous flora. ADERO’s Adventure Concierge will guide guests through the living desert from morning to night, with hiking excursions to nearby trails including the Adero Canyon Trailhead, the gateway to the roughly 1,000-acre Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and Scottsdale’s Sunrise Trail is 10 minutes away. There is also direct access to golf offerings in partnership with SunRidge Canyon Golf Club and biking excursions led by McDowell Mountain Cycles.
“After enjoying a day’s adventure, guests can recharge in the resort’s two heated pools and sundeck, sip on craft cocktails or wellness libations on the ADERO event lawn or Four Peaks Terrace to watch the sunset, enjoy Night Markets featuring local vendors and take evening telescope tours of the galaxy led by official ‘Dark Sky Zone’ guides,” reads a statement outlining the resort’s amenities.
ADERO features a boutique spa and wellness studio offering classes like daily yoga, stretch and sculpt and Pilates, as well as an indoor cycling studio featuring Peloton bikes.
ADERO is equipped with more than 16,800 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space intended for weddings, team retreats and meetings.
The resort’s signature restaurant, CIELO (meaning “sky”) offers a curated selection of cocktails crafted with regional tequila and mezcal. The menu includes cuisine created with regionally sourced ingredients, as well as partnerships with local companies including Bone Haus Brewing.
For more information and additional details about amenities, visit aderoscottsdale.com.