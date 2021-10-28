ADERO Scottsdale has announce the appointment of Kenneth Arneson as executive chef. He brings more than 20 years of culinary experience in high-volume restaurants and hotels to ADERO Scottsdale’s food and beverage outlets, including signature restaurant CIELO and SkyTop Lounge, the resort’s newest al fresco dining experience.
“Kenneth is a force in the kitchen, and we are honored to have him join ADERO Scottsdale as our executive chef,” said General Manager Dieter Schmitz. “He is developing a whole new culinary scene at our food and beverage outlets with creative dishes at both CIELO and SkyTop Lounge. With Kenneth’s many accomplishments, extensive experience and highly praised reviews, we look forward to seeing his culinary vision come to life at ADERO.”
Arneson’s culinary journey began as regional executive chef at The Ayres Hotel in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Later he earned the coveted role of executive chef and director of food and beverage at the Seville Golf and Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz. Arneson successfully led the openings of four culinary establishments throughout his hospitality career. Prior to joining ADERO Scottsdale, Arneson sharpened his knife as the executive chef at the Canopy Hotel by Hilton Tempe Downtown.
Additional accolades include earning first place at the Challenge to the Chefs Competition in Scottsdale in 2009 and first place in Best Chefs of the West competition at the Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix in 2007.
In his role at ADERO Scottsdale, Arneson oversees all creative menu development with a focus on inventive cuisine crafted with regionally sourced ingredients for the 177-room resort, including the restaurant and lounge, in-room dining and special events and meetings alongside the catering team.
“Embracing the unique farm-to-table-to-sky philosophy at CIELO, Arneson transformed each distinct menu to deliver an elevated culinary experience with every plate and pour,” reads a press release announcing Arneson’s appointment. “Guests can now enjoy new breakfast, lunch and dinner menus at the resort’s signature restaurant, which captures the awe of its very name with an expansive outdoor terrace and panoramic windows to showcase the wide-open wonder of the Sonoran Desert.”
The new breakfast menu features dishes including huevos rancheros with homemade potatoes, agave waffles with locally sourced mixed berries, and a smoked salmon platter with chimichurri cream cheese. For an afternoon bite, CIELO’s lunch menu highlights signature plates such as the heirloom tomato carpaccio, pan seared salmon with squash succotash, steak frites with garlic rosemary fries, and pappardelle pasta with roasted wild mushrooms. CIELO’s uniquely curated dinner menu offers guests specialty dishes such as Sonoran shrimp and polenta, charred octopus with spicy tomato jam, kaluga caviar with sea salt chips, braised short rib with caramelized onions, blue cheese mac, and pistachio cheesecake.
Launching Nov. 16, CIELO will also debut an unlimited weekend brunch for guests and locals alike.
Boasting panoramic landscapes from surrounding mountain ranges to nighttime constellations, SkyTop Lounge’s alfresco dining experience offers guests light bites and beverages underneath the night sky. The new menu features pork fried rice empanadas with ponzu slaw; lamb meatballs with blue corn truffle; tempura parmesan cauliflower with turmeric agave; red chili rice crispy treats with dark chocolate gelato, dulce de leche and fresh berries; and more.
For more information, visit aderoscottsdale.com.