Stroll into Paul’s Ace Hardware and you’ll likely notice that the store has grown quite a bit in recent weeks.
Located at 16605 E. Palisades Blvd., the local Ace has expanded by about 5,000 square feet and, according to Mike Mercer, that makes it one of the largest Ace Hardware stores in the state.
After taking over a couple of neighboring units within the Bashas’ shopping center, the new area has become the “Paint Studio.” This allowed Paul’s Ace Hardware to shift all paint products and operations to its own wing with more space than it used to have.
The area paint products used to occupy will now be home to outdoor products, offering additional room to display everything from grills to patio decor.
The domino effect of the new Paint Studio continues in the area that used to be home to outdoor products, which will soon become a plant nursery.
Additional changes during recent construction saw new flooring installed throughout the store and, with the ability to shift restrooms and the break room from their former location, the back warehouse now has additional room to keep more lumber and supplies in stock.
For additional information or questions, visit paulsacehardware.com or call Paul’s Ace Hardware at 480-837-1080.