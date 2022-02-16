Opening its door this past fall, Accurate Tax and Accounting Services has become a local one-stop shop for tax and bookkeeping needs.
Mark and Shawna Daniels, along with partner Debra Daniels, brought the business to Fountain Hills in September and, according to Mark, things are moving in a positive direction.
Accurate Tax offers a free initial consultation for its services, including everything from tax planning, bookkeeping and accounting to IRS/State agency negotiation, Quickbooks accounting assistance and estate/trust planning and tax preparation. More information on services can be found at azaccuratetax.com or by visiting the business at its Plaza Fountainside location, 12625 N. Saguaro Blvd., Ste 113.
Accurate Tax can also be reached via phone at 480-837-5357 or email at accuratetaxacc@outlook.com. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment on Fridays.
Mark and Shawna form the backbone of the local office, moving to Fountain Hills with their three kids from Payson. Debra still keeps the affiliated shop running in Payson, making the trip down to Fountain Hills a couple times a month to work from the local office.
Shawna graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Masters in Accounting and now has more than 12 years of experience in small business accounting and bookkeeping under her belt.
Mark has more than 20 years of experience in finance and corporate tax and is an IRS enrolled Agent.
As for Debra, she’s been in the business for more than 30 years, tackling both commercial and public accounting.
“We specialize in planning for the future, whether that’s estate planning, tax planning or business setup and planning,” Mark said.
Mark and Shawna lived in Payson for 14 years, practicing their profession and getting involved in the community with everything from the chamber of commerce to the Rotary Club. Mark said they are a “be local, buy local” couple, and have already started getting involved more around the community of Fountain Hills.
“We really enjoy being able to offer this niche business to the community,” Mark said. “We’re an all-inclusive operation.”
Mark said Accurate Tax offers unrivaled ethics and a digital data management system that sets them apart from the competition.
“We use technology in a way that really saves us a lot of time, which allows us to bring on more clients and give them more attention,” he added. “Our goal is to provide the ultimate benefit to our clients…We want them to get the most out of their money.”
Mark said Fountain Hills has been very receptive to Accurate Tax, calling their first six months in operation “amazing.”
“We could not have expected it to be so nice,” he said. “Our clients are wonderful and the community is phenomenal…It’s a satisfying job, seeing our clients happy, and we look forward to growing the business and setting down roots in this town.”
When it comes to customer experience, Mark said the goal is to make operations pleasing and personal.
“We want them to know they are getting top-quality experience and knowledge when they come to us,” he continued. “Whether they are filing or having us take care of the books, they need to know they are getting top performance and that they always have access to Shawna and me, whether it’s to answer a quick question or come in and get the information they need, and it’s all at very reasonable rates compared to what you’ll find around the Valley.
Mark said his family feels fortunate to have hit the ground running in their new home and they look forward to serving even more clients in the years ahead.
“We’re ready and able to grow,” Mark said. “We’re happy to be here and we work hard to make sure our clients are happy, too.”