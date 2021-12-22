A to Z Reruns Shoppe now offers several new services, including professional long-distance move consulting, professional mail packaging, low-cost mailing boxes and packaging supplies, rental of banquet tables and folding chairs, as well as house staging, including home décor rentals.
The business, located at 16733 E. Palisades Blvd., is best known for its new and secondhand home décor offerings. Owner Dean Warner said he hopes the latest accommodations will help bolster business, especially the move consulting. He has 62 years of moving and storage experience and said he’s looking forward to sharing that expertise with his customers.
Warner’s goal is to help customers determine which moving method is right for them, as well as their pocketbook. Whether hiring a professional moving service, taking on the task by oneself or simply needing to plan for everything that comes before and after a move, Warner said he aims to make the process nice and smooth.
“I started learning the business when I was eight years old,” Warner explained. He went on to purchase his first moving company in 1967, beginning a long career where he fine-tuned the trade.
“When people move, it can be so stressful,” Warner continued. “They don’t know where to go, what they need, who to call or anything like that. That’s where I come in.
“I go into the home and consult with them on everything required in a move.”
Warner said he aims to answer all of the necessary questions, no matter what type of move is being planned.
How do you figure out total moving cost? Who should be trusted to handle your worldly goods? How many boxes will be needed and in what sizes? What’s the safest way to transport a vehicle? What are the pros and cons of renting a truck, and what size will be needed? What are the best and safest packing and loading techniques? These are just a few of the typical moving quandaries Warner can provide an answer for, individualized to the customer and their needs.
Warner charges $75 for up to an hour consultation and he works within 10 miles of Fountain Hills. Anything further than that will require an additional charge.
“You only pay if you feel it was well worth it to you,” Warner said. “I’ll walk you through the whole thing. I know all of the ins and outs of moving, as well as the real costs you can expect.”
Warner said he wanted to make it clear that he carefully screens the companies he works with and does not receive commissions or kickbacks from anyone he recommends to his customers.
“I tell the companies I work with; you take care of the customer or you don’t get my referral,” Warner said. “I don’t get a dime out of that. I want to pair my customers with professionals who are going to take care of them.”
For additional information, call Dean Warner at 702-314-1000 or email dswarner@cox.net.