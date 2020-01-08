Omar Alarcon believes that the future of everyday living is “smart.” That’s why he and his wife, Elizabeth, opened A’s Smart Home Solutions. Their goal is to make smart home living a seamless transition, with a personalized touch that partners each customer with the technology that best fits their needs.
When it comes to turning a home into a smart home, Alarcon said A’s covers all of the bases. Whether it’s simply mounting a television and installing a sound bar or integrating a home’s various devices into a single network, his company runs the gamut.
Whether you’re looking to install a home entertainment system, automate things like lighting, climate control and home security, create a network for your home or even install smart shades that adjust automatically to the sun, Alarcon wants A’s Smart Home Solutions to be a one-stop shop for all things audio, video and automation.
Alarcon said he got his start in the industry as an electrician about seven years ago. Gaining an interest in low-voltage projects, he and his wife eventually opened their own low-voltage company.
“When we were doing systems, we were looking at what those systems could do for our clients, rather than ‘what can we sell?’” Alarcon said.
His customer-focused approach followed him as he became more interested in automation and smart home technology, shifting the company to focus on those projects and becoming A’s Smart Home Solutions.
“We feel sometimes that [others] want to sell you a system without knowing what the customer actually needs,” Alarcon said.
Does the customer stream music or use apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime? How many rooms will have a TV? How big are those rooms? Does the customer also want to be able to control their lights, thermostat, etc. from a central device? Do they want to control everything with a keypad or touchscreen? What are their home security needs?
Alarcon said these are the types of questions others were not asking, and it’s a part of the job he takes very seriously. A’s has been operating in Mesa for about four years now and, following a visit to Fountain Hills, Alarcon said it was clear his business could serve an additional market.
Alarcon said the easiest way to describe his business is “audio video design.”
“We design the system for the client,” he said. “We do everything from mounting a TV to setting up your home network, setting up audio throughout the house, security cameras, everything.
“We work with the client to understand what they need, and then that’s what we do.”
Alarcon said A’s does consultation work, too, designing the needed system for the client to be used when renovating or building their smart home from the ground up.
Alarcon said surround sound systems, home networks and control systems (such as one-remote solutions) are A’s most common jobs. An offering that’s not as widely known, though, are automated shades.
“We believe one of the trends for 2020 will be more automated shades,” he said. “They’re becoming more of a standard in custom builds. As the day passes, they raise or adjust themselves depending on the sun. A lot of customers don’t know that we offer that.”
Another newer offering is voice control that is local. In other words, everything is run off of and stored on devices within the home rather than being sent to a third party.
No matter what the customer needs, though, Alarcon said A’s makes it a personal experience.
On top of working with the customer to determine what, exactly, is needed, A’s offers a check-up after 15 days. Another check-up comes after 30 days and continues annually for services such as software updates.
“Our ideal customer is anyone who wants to know more about smart homes,” Alarcon said. “We can give you an entry level to home automation on up to a full system. Also, obviously, we do all of the audio visual needs. We are direct dealers with companies like Sonos, Sony, Origin Acoustics and more and they really stand behind us.
“We’re excited to be here in town and provide services for clients in Fountain Hills.”
More information about A’s Smart Home Solutions, including a full range of services, can be found at smarthomesolutionsas.com. Alarcon can be reached at 480-268-0166. The company’s local storefront is located at 12032 E. Colony Dr. #203.