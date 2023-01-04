Looking back on a year filled with uncertainty about the return of COVID-era lockdowns and challenges faced by the business community including labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and struggles combating the impact of inflation, 2022 has also uncovered many strengths and opportunities that are crucial for the years ahead.

The Times has compiled the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that the Fountain Hills business community faced this year. The hope is that readers will find that despite the challenges that local businesses face, on balance, Fountain Hills is geared up for a strong year filled with opportunities for growth.