One of the longest-running businesses in town, Dr. Michael Sekosky said Fountain Hills Foot and Ankle Care has spent 30 years treating local patients “from the knee down.”
He’s now joined at the business by Dr. Kathleen Richards and Dr. Raymond Botte, along with staff members like Mona Watson and Elke Sekosky. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at 11046 N. Saguaro Blvd., Ste. 2, or patients can call 480-837-2240 for more information. Additional details can be found at advancedpodiatryaz.com.
The business has another location in the Valley, and Dr. Sekosky also spends some time at a wound center in Scottsdale and conducts surgery on Fridays. He also conducts clinical trials, including everything from a current project involving no-cost bunion treatment for those who qualify and, in the past, diabetic medicines and neuropathy, as well as stem cell and amniotic products.
He said he enjoys the independence of having his own practice and, when it comes to its location, he loves the town of Fountain Hills.
“I love that I’ve been able to establish myself in the community and gain a reputation over all these years,” he said. “I like what I do, so that’s why I’ve kept at it...I’ve enjoyed being able to expand our offerings over the years, not just sticking to traditional podiatry foot and ankle stuff.”
Dr. Sekosky, who was born and raised in Chicago, said he was originally drawn to Arizona for the weather. After visiting family in the area, he said he knew this was where he wanted to settle after completing his residency in Detroit.
A golfer, Dr. Sekosky said he actually discovered Fountain Hills by hitting the links.
“I came out here to play golf and I loved the area, so I looked into opening an office in town,” he said. “So that’s how it all started.”
His first office was on Saguaro, near Colony Drive. He moved into his current location about 25 years ago, when the building first went up. He said that business has been good, which is evident by the practice’s longevity.
“That’s one of the things that I think sets us apart, is that we’ve been here all these years, so we’re obviously committed to the community,” Dr. Sekosky said. “We’re open all week and we also provide for the advanced needs of the foot and ankle. A lot of the primary care doctors just don’t have the ability to do what a specialist can do.”
Fountain Hills Foot and Ankle Care can treat kids on up to seniors for a variety of issues. They also specialize in related surgery, diabetic care, wound care and the like. Dr. Richards also offers added experience with sports medicine, with Dr. Botte being an “all purpose” member of the field.
“Anybody with foot and ankle issues, give us a call,” Dr. Sekosky said. “We’ll take care of you.”