It was announced Saturday evening that Fountain Hills Unified School District will no longer return to regular session on Monday, March 16. The estimated time of closure is one week, though that is subject to change following evaluation.
The Fountain Hills Charter School also announced Sunday afternoon plans to remain closed starting March 16. Similarly, the closure plan is currently for one week while school officials discuss options and make adjustments as necessary.
Both FHUSD and FHCS will provide updates through their traditional means as they become available and The Times will publish additional information as it is made available.