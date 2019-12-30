The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a PM-(2.5) particulate High Pollution Advisory for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A HPA is also possible for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Open burning activity is restricted in Maricopa County. This includes individuals and businesses which have burn permits for open burning.
Employees and contractors of government entities are prohibited from operating leaf blowers.
Off-highway vehicles are prohibited from being used during a PM HPAs.
The New Year’s Eve weather forecast is for clouds to decrease throughout the day, along with light winds across the region, especially during the overnight hours into New Year’s Day. With light winds, cool overnight temperatures creating stronger inversions, and the significant upswing in residential wood-burning/fireworks use, PM2.5 (smoke) levels are expected to quickly increase late New Year’s Eve into the morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Due to the weather conditions and the expected increase in smoke levels, a PM2.5 High Pollution Advisory is issued for New Year’s Eve with another possible for Phoenix on Wednesday (New Year’s Day). It is not uncommon in Phoenix, under the forecast weather conditions, that we exceed the PM2.5 federal health standard in the first couple hours of New Year’s day due to everyone using fireworks at the same time.