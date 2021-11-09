Join NASA Solar System Ambassador Ted Blank for an in-depth look at the design and early flights of the Ingenuity Helicopter, the first aircraft to ever fly on another planet.
After hitching a ride to Mars underneath the Perseverance rover, this twin-blade rotorcraft is now exploring areas of the red planet that rover cannot reach.
Ted Blank is a local resident, co-founder of the Fountain Hills Astronomy Club and a former biology educator at UC Berkeley.
The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 .N La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Register for TOFH Course #5800. This program is free for Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
Social distancing and masks required.
This event is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.