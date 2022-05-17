Graduation is right around the corner, a time of celebration for Fountain Hills High School seniors.
Organizers of the Falcon Fiesta are on the lookout for last-minute sponsors and volunteers to help make the 26th annual event another success. Falcon Fiesta is a drug- and alcohol-free event following the graduation ceremony on Friday, May 27.
Falcon Fiesta is a time when seniors can celebrate and have a fun evening together in a safe environment with games, prizes, and food. The event is held in the high school gym from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
Organizers would like to thank Title Sponsor Verne C Johnson Family Foundation for supporting this event. Falcon Fiesta is still in need of additional financial contributions to cover the cost of food and activities, gift items, gift cards or tickets to local events or any other items a graduating senior might enjoy. Those interested in donating their time can sign up at signupgenius.com/go/20f0f4faba82ba0f94-volunteer.
Those with questions or to arrange for donations are asked to contact Julie Heaney at 480-296-3249. Checks with financial contributions should be made out to “Falcon Fiesta,” and can be mailed to: Falcon Fiesta, 16950 E. Sabinas Dr., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.