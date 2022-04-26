Seven members of the community gave public comments at the school Board meeting on April 13 about the consideration to sell unused school district land. The speakers alluded to as many as 76 families who oppose the idea to sell the land.
The Board has yet to make any decision regarding land sale. All the Board can do at this point is vote to put the matter on the ballot in November, and then the decision would be in the hands of Fountain Hills voters.
Since February 23, the last time that land sale consideration was an agenda item, community members have given comments opposing the land sale idea at each normal public Board meeting. Most commentators pledge to support Fountain Hills Unified School District in some way, but the last comment on Wednesday, April 13, was the first comment to explicitly state they would support the District Additional Assistance Override this upcoming November.
In accordance with Arizona’s Open Meeting Law, the Board can not discuss or take legal action on matters raised during an open call to the public unless the matters are noted on the agenda. After the meeting, however, Board members were able to shed light on the matter.
“The problem is that the topic of the sale of the land is not something that suddenly came up for the Board because the DAA Override didn’t pass in the last election cycle,” Board President Nadya Jenkins said. “It was something the Board had already started to talk about because of declining enrollment and other factors in the district. It just happens to coincide with us not getting that Override passed. My explanation is that even with the DAA Override, we still need more funding than what we have coming in today.”
Other speakers mentioned concerns over wildlife living on District land, and another mentioned concerns over losing the mountain view from their house. One speaker mentioned that under ARS 15-1102, if FHUSD’s bond dept is greater than 14%, then 38% of proceeds from the sale of land must go toward bond payments.
“We actually have a very low dept, so we are not required to pay that bond,” Board member Jill Reed said. “We don’t have that percentage.”
One commentor also said they would address the town council about this issue. The Town Council is not involved in the School Board’s decision, but three public comments at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, April 19, spoke to the potential sale of land.
Another public comment urged the Board to consider other options, including consolidation, and the Board expects to have recommendations on that front in the near future.
“We are anticipating an update from our Facilities Use Committee,” Jenkins said on April 13. “The [FUC] is looking at all the district properties, primarily the ones that have buildings on them…and the condition they’re in to bring a recommendation to the Board about potential consolidation.
“Some of that does dovetail into what money we have in the bank and what we need to do to keep this school district going,” Jenkins continued. “And whether or not selling the land would be prudent for us to have money to continue to maintain the sites we have today, as well as potentially improving the sites to be 21st Century learning centers.”
The Board will provide updates during regular meetings as they become available. The Board is holding a work study session tonight at 5 p.m. and discussion over the potential land sale is an agenda item.