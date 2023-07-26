The Inspiration Academy will host an open house on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stop by to learn about the K-12 private school and meet the teachers, staff and students.
The Inspiration Academy offers a unique education experience through community modules, a series of learning programs where students experience hands-on interactive learning with various local professionals. The professionals share their expertise and enhance the curriculum to teach about health, nutrition, culinary arts, character development, economics, gardening and more.
“The academic programming at The Inspiration Academy provides a broad and balanced approach and students are taught through interdisciplinary thematic units, hands-on activities and collaborative projects,” according to a press release. “The students also take exciting and educational field trips, locally and out-of-state.”
Last year, students visited zoos, science centers, dance performances and went on hiking and fishing trips. They also took a tour of Town Hall and the local sheriff's office, and some of the older students went on a 12-day trip to Baltimore, Gettysburg and Washington, D.C.
The school is located in Shepherd of the Hills’ Fellowship Hall, 16150 E. El Lago Blvd. For more information, visit theinspirationacademy.org or call 480-294-0193.