Paige Productions will get the Jolly Old Elf on his way Christmas Eve when it plays “Santa’s Send Off Show.”
The show features Christmas-themed performances from local youth ages 5 to 17. The event starts at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
Families are invited to come see Santa and the show. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children 3 and under are free.
This event is not just for young children but also features teens in advanced vocal performances.
Paige Productions also brings Storytime for kids ages three to seven. The free event will be held Thursday, Dec. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. Storytime also will be held in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church, located at 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
More information can be found at paigeproductionsAZ.com or by calling 480-375-8058.