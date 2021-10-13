The date for the upcoming Lower Verde River Valley Hall of Fame dinner was listed incorrectly in today’s Times and yesterday’s 4:30 News.
The event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 27, not Saturday.
The Times regrets the error.
