Tourism: Town to apply for grants

Posted 8/31/22

The Town Council has approved a staff request to submit applications for grant funding from the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs told the council the grant

Tourism: Town to apply for grants

Posted

The Town Council has approved a staff request to submit applications for grant funding from the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs told the council the grant funds are part of the Visit Arizona Initiative, a program designated to increase the recovery of the tourism industry in the state, job recovery and economic development.

The funding is from money the state received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jacobs said she is applying for three grants totaling $536,000. The programs require a 20% match from the Town which can be cash, in-kind or third-party contribution.

The Town is applying for $230,000 to be used to attract visitors to the community through marketing programs. The Town’s match would be $46,000.

Jacobs said they are also asking for a partnership grant to be used for new or expansion of special events and festivals. The request is for $56,000 to expand the Town’s Irish Festival to two days in an effort to increase visitation and potential overnight stays.

A third grant request is for $250,000 to be used for outdoor revitalization. In this instance staff is looking to expand the Community Center/Conference Center facilities with a covered outdoor pavilion to be installed in the Centennial Circle outside the Community Center.

This item is listed as a capital improvement project for the Town and if the grant is awarded it would offset costs in that budget. The Town’s match on this is $50,000.

The covered pavilion structure has been a controversial item in the CIP budget with some council members strongly opposed to the cost of the project. In considering the grant requests Councilman Alan Magazine suggested staff was trying to sneak the project in the back door without council review.

Two other council members who had opposed the CIP item took a different view on the grant.

Councilman David Spelich said he understood all along that this project might be open to other funding such as grants or even donations. He said he could support the grant.

Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel agreed, saying if they could get the pavilion for $50,000, he would be on board.

The council approved the grant proposals on a unanimous vote.

