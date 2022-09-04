TOFH financial reporting lauded

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Town of Fountain Hills for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. This is the 26th year the Town of Fountain Hills has received this recognition by the GFOA.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.