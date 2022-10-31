Times founder and president L. Alan Cruikshank passes away

Posted Monday, October 31, 2022 2:52 am

Fountain Hills Times founder and president, L. Alan Cruikshank, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Alan first arrived in Fountain Hills in 1970 while initial grading for the new community was underway. He was a young advertising writer for a company hired by the developer, and it was his first assignment.

In 1974 he teamed with a former newspaper man and executive with the advertising company, Arthur Hewitt, to found The Fountain Hills Times. He led the publication as editor, publisher and president to the time of his passing.

Alan became a force in the fledging community, taking an active role in civic engagement. His volunteer efforts led to the establishment of the River of Time Museum, which now bears his name as the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center. The museum efforts led to the Fountain Hills & Lower Verde Valley Historical Society.

He was active in the early Chamber of Commerce serving several terms as president, and he led the Fountain Hills Sister Cities Committee at the request of then Mayor Jerry Miles. He was honored as Fountain Hills Citizen of the Year, Fountain Hills Businessperson of the Year on more than one occasion, and was recipient of the Fountain Hills Humanitarian Award, Fountain Hills Champions Award and Commitment to Community Award. He was inducted into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame with the initial class in 2004.

Cruikshank was also honored by his professional peers through his career. He served on the board of directors for both the Arizona Newspaper Association and the National Newspaper Association and served as president of the state organization. He was inducted into the Arizona Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2003 and the NNA established the Cruikshank Scholars program at the University of Missouri School of Mass Communications (2004).

In 2013 Cruikshank received the James O. Amos Award from the National Newspaper Association. It is the association’s highest award to a community newspaper person who has provided distinguished service and leadership in the community press industry.

The Times will have a more complete tribute to Alan in its next edition, Wednesday, Nov. 9.