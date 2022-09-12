Posted Monday, September 12, 2022 7:00 am

Ruth Eileen Jennings, 93, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022, with her family by her side. Ruth was born Nov. 2, 1928, in Radium, Kan., to George and Helen Weirauch. Ruth grew up on a farm with her sisters, Sheila Jean Swanson and Mary Joe Goddard.

Ruth married her husband, J. Paul Jennings, in 1952 and shared 69 wonderful years together. Ruth and Paul enjoyed dancing together all through their marriage. They were blessed with three children. Sandra Muller Henson of Wichita, Kan., Mark Jennings (Hiromi) of Houston, Texas and David Jennings (Donna), of Cardiff, Calif.

Ruth and Paul spent many years traveling both in America and throughout Western Europe. Ruth meticulously planned every trip they took. Ruth enjoyed photography and used her photos as inspiration in her paintings. Ruth had a passion and a gift for making the Arizona desert come alive with color. Ruth recently had several of her pictures hung in the Herberger Theater Center art gallery here in Arizona.

Ruth was also passionate about golf. She started playing golf at 50 and she was tenacious about getting good enough to beat Paul at golf, which she did many times. Paul loved her tenacity.

Ruth enjoyed spending time with her three grandsons, Ryan Muller of Wichita, Kan., Jacob Henson of Seattle, Wash. and Ben Jennings of Cardiff, Calif. Ruth shared her passions for golf and cooking with Ryan. Ruth would help out every year with Jr Golf Camp and then she and Ryan would cook dinner together for the family.

Ruth and Jacob spent one summer building rock-lined waterways and tiny twig boats in the cold Colorado streams where they were vacationing. Ruth introduced Ben to the world by way of the Globe in their den. She patiently shared her love of travel by explaining the various countries she had traveled to and the many bodies of water that make up our world.

Ruth also had two great grandsons, Dawson Muller and Bristol Muller both of Wichita, Kan. Ruth loved her family, and she was loved and survived by her husband, their three children, three grandsons, two great grandsons and many nieces and nephews. Ruth never met a person she didn’t like, and she was loved by many.