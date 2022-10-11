FHUSD ballot measures

Posted Tuesday, October 11, 2022 5:00 pm

The following comment was submitted by LaVoie on behalf of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors:

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is invested in bringing awareness to our community regarding Fountain Hills Unified School District’s needs and election items. FHUSD is the largest employer in Fountain Hills. Therefore, we believe community support for FHUSD leads to the success of our overall local economy and vitality.

FHUSD staff presented to the Board of Directors in an effort to share the override and bond election items and gain a letter of support from the Chamber Board. Discussion and voting led to a unanimous approval to fully endorse both the FHUSD bond and override.

The success of a school district directly relates to the success of our community. The National Bureau of Economic Research revealed in April of 2022 every $1 spent on your school district increases the value of your home 20-fold. A school district’s success elevates the entire community, attracting families, sustaining the vibrancy of our town and supporting our local businesses.

The health of any community or town like Fountain Hills is measured by the health of the school district. The school district is a determining factor for “best places to live,” “top 10 cities,” etc., which clearly demonstrates the influence a successful district has on any community.

Support our community, vote yes for the FHUSD bond and override.

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce created a legislative process and full report in hopes to provide information regarding the items in the upcoming election and identifying those who may best represent the interests of the school district and community if serving as a Board member for FHUSD. We recognize the need for knowledgeable, visionary and servant leaders who listen, support and respond for the benefit of our community – residents, visitors, businesses and organizations. We encourage our membership and community to access available resources in an effort to cast an informed and confident vote on the upcoming ballot.

As a non-profit in Fountain Hills, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors who are strong advocates for our community and town stakeholders. We are grateful for the time, dedication and service our directors have expressed during this candidate support process to create the FHUSD legislative report.

Additionally, thank you to each and every one of the candidates running for the board for participating in this process and for giving of your time, energy and skills for the good of our community.