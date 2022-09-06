Dirty campaign

Posted Tuesday, September 6, 2022 5:00 pm

In reference to the letter to the editor from Crystal Cavanaugh (Aug. 31), let me start by saying that she is right. I should not have walked out of the Council chambers while she was testifying.

Having said that, it is difficult to be courteous and to reward the behavior of an individual who founded and led the ROT PAC (Reclaim Our Town). During the last election Crystal Cavanaugh was the architect and impetus behind the dirtiest campaign in Fountain Hills history! I don’t know how many people will remember Donald Segretti and Lee Atwater, the “fathers” of dirty campaigns. Crystal took a page out of their play book.

The headline article in the Aug. 18 Arizona Republic said, “Vitriolic election in Fountain Hills decried.” “It got ugly when some right-wingers sought to establish a conservative majority, painting their left-wing opponent as Communists, leftists…” etc. and publishing a photo-shopped image of candidate Cindy Couture dressed in Russian/Communist attire.

I have a proposal. The Town should consider creating a fair campaign practices committee, like many other towns have done, with direction to publicly call out any candidates who resort to dirty or misleading campaigns that are published in The Fountain Hills Times, on signs and/or social media.

We keep hearing that “we are better than this.” Are we?