Winners of the 10th annual Fountain Hills Coalition Essay Contest were honored during a ceremony hosted out of the District Learning Center on March 3.
In total, 15 students were awarded honorable mention recognition with a tie for third place, as well as a second and first place winner.
First place went to Andrew Lloyd (see related story), with Rachel Walters taking second. Izee Butcher and Amelia Ford tied for third place. Honorable mention recognition went to Erin Hooley, Nevaeh Mancha, Lauren Skemp, Grace Clark, Analiz Lara-Lopez, Derek Blazquez, Ender Trevena, Michaela Quintana, Devon Copeland, Sophia Boyce, Skyler Pond, Gianna Barker, Lucas Williams, Judd Krushefski and Kambria VanOrden.
Students chose one of the following prompts as the focus for their essays.
*Think about a teacher or person who has had a positive influence on your life. What attributes did he/she/they possess and how have you changed because of that influence.
*We live in an often stressful world, both globally and personally. What activities and actions do you engage in that bring you personal peace? In what way does this help?
*If you could go back in time and observe your parents/guardians at your age, would you? Why or why not? And if you do go back, what do you think you would see and learn from it?
Cash prizes included $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place, $100 for third place and $50 for honorable mention. Title sponsor was the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation. Phil’s Filling Station provided lunch at the event, as well as a $50 gift card to all of the day’s winners.
Additional funding was provided by Stephanie – Sami Fine Jewelry, Tait D. Elkie with Fountain Hills Law Firm, Mike Scharnow and Jerrod Stearnes with Thrivent, Stop & Go Driving School, Dan Kuchan, CPA; The Martinson Team with Homeowners Financial Group, Dori Wittrig with Sonoran Lifestyle Team at RE/MAX Sun Properties, and The Fountain Hills Times.
Organizers also wish to thank Fountain Hills High School English teachers for facilitating the essay contest, including Siiri Julian, April Lawson, Jamie Sunshine and Connick Vangor.