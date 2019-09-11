Back in 2015 Governor Doug Ducey declared the month of September to be Teen Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and this year the Fountain Hills High School girls volleyball team has decided to champion the cause.
Throughout the month the Lady Falcons have planned five ways to raise money for the AZ Teen Lifeline organization and raise awareness about the support it provides.
The AZ Teen Lifeline main program is a 24/7 hotline that teens can call to receive support from their peers, who are being monitored by a master’s level clinician.
First, the team has had bracelets created with the Teen Lifeline hotline number on it and will be giving them to all of their opponents in September.
The team will also be handing out Falcon bracelets with the Teen Lifeline number (602-248-TEEN) to every student at FHHS.
All told, the Lady Falcons will be distributing 850 hotline wristbands to nine different schools in the area.
The Lady Falcons also took time after school to decorate the gym with posters they created to remind their peers that they are not alone and that there is a whole community there for them.
Finally, at the team’s Sept. 12 home game, Teen Lifeline will be on-site giving a presentation about their programs.
Donations for the organization will be taken at every home game in September.