Fountain Hills resident Nancy Plencner writes extensively for political publications and produces travelogues from over 30 cruises throughout the world she has gone on with her husband, Leo Damkroger. Recently another member of the blended family of six children has added the title of author to his credentials.
Randy Russell, of Tempe, was born with profound cerebral palsy, unable to walk, talk clearly or feed himself. But, even with these profound limitations Randy has been gainfully employed, graduated from high school and inherited his mother's love of travel.
For the past few years, in addition to his full-time position at The Centers for Habilitation, which serves the needs of over 500 individuals with disabilities, Russell found time to educate the broader community as a motivational speaker. He has spoken at ASU, addressed grade school students across the state, sat down with large groups of healthcare professionals, lobbied elected officials and, based on an actual occurrence, enlightened first responders on what to do when someone like himself is hit by a car and the victim cannot speak clearly. He also speaks on issues facing the disabled community and answers frankly, any and all questions posed to him, such as the youngster who asked “do you have a brain?”
In his first book, “They Forgot to Tell Me I was Handicapped,” Russell shares his struggle to gain independence and overcome incredible barriers. The book is available through Amazon in physical or digital formats.
Following is a description of what readers can expect from “They Forgot to Tell Me I was Handicapped.”
“Voices of thousands of Americans with disabilities are hard to hear. Randy Russell shares how he is giving voice to those who cannot speak and how he came to stand tall for the rights of those with disabilities even as he himself is unable to stand alone. Issues impacting the disabled are sorely ignored not from lack of sheer numbers; their population is larger than many minority groups. But, where other minority voices have mounted effective public policy, communication and advocacy programs, the disabled community often lacks effective advocates.
“Randy Russell, who was born with profound cerebral palsy, has breached the highest offices in the land with his advocacy, both in Arizona and in Washington, D.C. An inspiration to so many, a congressman once exclaimed, ‘It’s hard for anyone to turn Randy down.’
As a profoundly disabled individual whose own grandmother advised the two-year-old be institutionalized, today Randy Russell’s business card says, ‘advocate and motivational speaker.’ Read his story, meet Randy, his parents, siblings and the army of family members, teachers, therapists and health care experts who have aided him on his journey to independence.”