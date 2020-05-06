This is the second in a series of responses we received from people who replied to our letter inquiring about life after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
We received 42 responses to the 96 emails we sent out. Seems that people have time to ponder this question; my guess is they would rather not have to think about it anymore.
As in the first part of the series, submissions have been edited for space and clarity.
Dave Clark; Fountain Hills musician:
“As a performing musician, I cannot wait for the opportunity to be able to open up the bars and restaurants. Musicians feed off the crowd; you need people to play to. I love playing music for my two dogs, but they don’t sing along and definitely don’t tip well.
“…I choose, wholeheartedly, to go back and will support local establishments with a vengeance. I hope others will do the same, especially patronizing venues that have musical acts performing because when you support these establishments, you’re supporting local twice (the restaurant and the musician.”
Mike Scharnow; vice mayor, Town ofFountain Hills:
“Here is what I am ‘hoping’ will happen going forward:
“*Better planning and organization for when the next pandemic strikes…
“*Less partisanship and more cooperation at all government levels with regard to policies, bailout programs, other assistance, etc.
“*Citizens coming together to help each other more – tone down the judging and turn up the cooperation.
“*We will truly know what is ‘essential’ going forward.
“*More consideration when it comes to hand washing, going out/working while sick, sanitizing.
“*No selfish hoarding.
“*That future lockdowns will include the ‘big picture’ in terms of economic, social, psychological, education and family impacts – not just the healthcare system (i.e., there may be better ways to enact safeguards for the vulnerable populations).”
Bruce Boyce:
“I find I have trouble seeing beyond two competing visions that have been haunting me recently. First, the news that an iceberg about twice the size of Washington, D.C., broke off Pine Island Glacier in West Antarctica…The second vision is the broadcast of remarkable videos of literally thousands of cars waiting in line for hours to pick up food.
“…The combination of the spectre of glaciers being rapidly decimated by climate change, and the fragility of the homeless and lower middle class being rapidly decimated by the dual challenges of the continuing evolution of the gig economy …compounded by the sudden economic disruption brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a lot of work to do once we get past the pandemic.”
Ann Marie Brick; Fountain Hills resident:
“When the pandemic restrictions are lifted, I think people will be shy with one another. What social conventions will replace the hugs and the handshakes? I tend to smile at strangers when I’m out. People can’t see my smile, and I can’t see theirs through the facemask…We will get better at staying six feet apart…It’s undeniable that we all have learned things about ourselves and others that will never be unlearned. Some of it good, some not so much. But I do know this: To those of us who have ever said ‘stop the world, I want to get off’ – be careful what you wish for.”
Sheree Batson; former EMT registered respiratory therapist:
“I believe the restrictions will be longer than a few weeks, primarily because there is so much uncertainty in the foreseeable future.
“…I expect what was normal will no longer be the norm: Masks, handshakes, large gatherings, sports, travel and how we do business…I see as encouraging the community looking after each other by adhering to safety measures…I think families have been, because of circumstances, forced to reconnect and our lives made a little simpler… Hopefully facts, common sense, fortitude, eduction, science, perseverance and goodness will make our future a little bit rosier!”
Judith Rothenstein-Putzer; artist:
“We like our conveniences and with the advent of the internet, we’ve become used to instant gratification, so when we emerge from this, I think things will be very much like before the coronavirus, but hopefully a little gentler.
“…There will be a lot more art in this world. Most artists (present company included) will make art out of whatever is on hand. We’re taking refuge in our studios. We’re looking forward to the day when we can once again have art shows in the community, but for now, there’s a lot to be seen on social media and the internet.”
Kathleen Butler; Fountain Hills resident:
“It is my hope that restrictions be eased before they are totally lifted.
“…I think the majority of people will continue to maintain safe practices. I think this will be doubly true for our senior population. …We may see our bank tellers, MVD employees, postal workers and many more wearing masks behind plastic barriers.
“…Getting back to weddings, funerals and church services will be necessary for our society. Many people will need to feed their spiritual souls after their confinement.
“…Nail and hair salons will probably see the most traffic once restrictions are lifted. Restaurants that survived will be anxious to get started again and will be extremely diligent in their hygiene methods.
“…Colleges may find they can offer a more affordable education to students who want to continue online learning. …When schools reopen, they will have to be extremely diligent, distancing desks, staggering classes and lunch breaks if possible.
“…Businesses may find that employees working from home may move somewhat in that direction
“…Unemployment will be high for many months after restrictions are eased or lifted. Some businesses will have closed; others will have reduced their workforce to avoid crowded conditions.
“The travel industry will be slower to get up and running…Hopefully there will be controls in place that result in less crowding of airports, bus and train terminals as people wait for their flights, etc.”
Trudy Quinn; Fountain Hills resident:
“A group of women envisioning a new world order, based on concepts presented in a movie, ‘On the Path to Strawberry Fields,’ by Dr. Michael Wayne. Where there is equal opportunity for all, quality, affordable education, dignity and respect for all people.
“…I’m imagining a new virus that would infect us with love and compassion to spread kindness and generosity. Instead of fear and social distancing, we would welcome and embrace each other and see a new world order unfold.”
Barbara Drake; artist:
“Happily, I have more time to spend in my studio and listening to a variety of music…Our library has done a great job increasing their online activities, but I’ll be glad when they reopen.
“…I believe many of the changes we’ve experienced will become permanent in our routines and businesses. Especially more Zoom-type meetings. I think people will pare down their purchasing to essentials. Less leisure shopping and travel. Retail shopping…is forever changed.”
Debbie Novotny; director of operations,River of Time Museum:
“What the world might look like: More people knowing their neighbors; slowing down and appreciating others; creating a house gym for daily exercise; smaller gatherings like dinner parties; more people may continue to work from home; connecting with people from around the world, virtually; increased concern for the health of others, especially those caring for our loved ones; discovering new hobbies to do at home like cooking, sewing, gardening, games and puzzles!”
Boe James; VFW Post 7507 adjutant:
“Back to normal (in 18 months to two years) will not be all that different than the current normal except for an accelerated pace for introduction of new technology.
“…Online/off-site learning/teaching will increase, especially at the college/university level. I don’t think K-12 will change that much. Those who want to home school are mostly already doing this.
“…People now know that video-conferencing works fairly well.
“…Family and friends will more likely stay in touch better. Social groups might see an increase in membership and attendance as more people realize how much we all depend on others.
“…There will be more discussions and fights of states’ rights and responsibilities and federal rights and responsibilities.
“…In a year or two, large gathering will continue as they have in the past.”
Don Kenworthy; Fountain Hills metal sculptor:
“Who knows what our world is going to look like when this is over, or at least to a point where we can resume some sense of normalcy? I think there will be some positive things…people being aware of their personal hygiene and others’ space.
“Taking the extra time to help those who are in need and cannot help themselves and taking the time to be a little more charitable and patient.
“Above all, I think people will have a stockpile of two months’ worth of toilet paper on hand from now on. Most of all, I think we will appreciate the times we got to spend with each other way more, the handshakes and warm embraces from dear friends and loved ones will be just a little more special. God bless us all.”