The winners of the Fountain at 50 photo exhibition and contest have been announced.
Nearly 30 photographs in four categories were submitted by local residents for judging. Residents Beth Ruggiero and Ron York, with Arizona Highways, provided expert analysis and selected winners in each category as well as the “Best in Show” entry.
Winners in the competition are Anne Graves (black and white); Nate Porter (18 and younger); Spence Fairbanks (special events); Russ Field (color) and Becky Chapman (best in show).
On display at the Community Center through Nov. 18, each photo provides a glimpse of the Fountain from the air, during special events and at night – spanning the long history of Fountain Hills.
Featuring an historic photo of the balloons crossing over the Fountain to the more recent Balloon Glow at the Fountain, recognition of the anniversary of the Fountain including the glittering 50th sign, car shows and other events, along with spectacular views of the Fountain, are included in the exhibition.
Bruce Boyce and other members of the Fountain Hills Photography Club organized the exhibition and contest.
A slide show of all the photos in the exhibition will be up on the Town of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Photo Club websites. Visit fh.az.gov/670/FH-Anniversary-Celebration or fhphotoclub.org.