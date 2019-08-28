The East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) Fountain Hills Campus is open and ready for the new school year, complete with new programs for students and adults in the community alike.
EVIT is under the guidance of new Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson, whose focus is on making sure that EVIT is doing the best that it can for the people it serves.
“One of the things we believe very strongly at EVIT is that we have the power to change lives and we do that by loving our students and serving the community,” said Dr. Wilson.
One of ways EVIT seeks to change lives is by adding courses for emerging CTE fields that students can take.
“This year we added cybersecurity,” Dr. Wilson said. “We know that is an emerging field and we want to grow that program to include coding and other components to either jump into secondary education or to go right into to the work force.”
Along with offering classes to students in and outside of Fountain Hills, EVIT – located in the former Four Peaks campus – also rents space to small businesses.
The chance for businesses and students to interact is a mutually beneficial relationship, says Dr. Wilson.
“Businesses here have the ability to either directly or indirectly support our students,” Dr. Wilson said. “In some cases our graphic design students work with businesses to layout and design some of their publications. We also believe there is real value for our students to just talk with business owners about their experience and what it takes to start a business.”
EVIT will hold an open house in September for those in the community interested in learning more about the school.