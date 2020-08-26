Fountain Hills resident and journalist, Cindy Donnelly, has self-published her first young adult fantasy novel.
Changing Hands Books is hosting a virtual book launch today, Aug. 26. To register, visit eventbrite.com/d/online/ck.donnelly/?page=1. When purchasing “Trine Rising,” attendees will receive a hardcover copy of the book, an entry to giveaways and a free download of a Kinderra background to use in Zoom events.
Donnelly grew up loving fantasy fiction and instead of reading comic books, she was writing “Star Wars”-like fan-fiction and fantasy stories.
She became a journalist while pursuing her dream of writing for herself.
She chose career paths in laboratory medicine and clinic IT support, but continued writing for fun. She was given the opportunity to test the waters of journalism as an intern in her 30s. She said she believes she had to be the oldest intern ever.
Within a few months, she received her first press association award, one of many over the years. Her love for writing, coupled with her business background proved her management skills and she moved from staff writer to assistant editor.
A huge fan of “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings,” Donnelly began writing her first novel in 2000.
Life happened, and she had to put aside her novel. But since then, she has rewritten narrative, gone through several editors, dozens of literary agent queries and more agent rejections. With self-publishing as an option, she chose that path.
“My love for this genre was so strong, it was bound to happen that I would write my own fantasy novel,” Donnelly said.
“Trine Rising” is the story of a young girl born with three magical powers: healing, defending and seeing. She takes the journey of self-discovery and coming of age. The intriguing story includes details of what the “bad guy” is thinking.
Some of the giveaways during the virtual book launch include additional hand-signed copies of “Trine Rising,” a $25 Changing Hands Bookstore gift certificate and two chances to win a personalized “Trine Rising” character illustration by book artists.
For more information about the book and its author, visit ckdonnelly.com.