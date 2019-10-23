Fountain Hills resident and retired educator Fred Bedell, EdD has released a new book of essays through Xlibris publishing entitled, “Historical Events as a Basis for Income Inequality and Social Injustice: Events that Had and Have an Impact on the Social Fabric of the United States.”
“This book is a revision of my earlier book, ‘History with a View of Income Inequality and its Impact on the Social Fabric of the United States,’” Bedell said. “My motivation for writing the essays in this book stemmed from my observations over the past y ears with my colleagues and friends regarding politics and economics. It has intrigued me as to their voting decisions which led one to conclude were not in their best interest given their economic levels.”
The book shares essays that speak about race relations and social injustice. Its context focuses on the social construct of dominance by the ethnic majority in the United States, which is evidenced in the practices of corporate behavior and the political machinations that have impacted the social fabric of the country.
In addition Bedell offers some suggestions and possible solutions that address these issues, particularly in the area of education and technology.
“These essays may be redundant, as they overlap in several instances in order to support the theme of the different essays,” Bedell said. “Each essay is designed to stand on its own yet, collectively, to affirm the historical background of the economic and social dilemma that we find ourselves in today.
“Some of the references date back several years, but I feel they are still relevant to today’s political and economic environment.”
Bedell said he believes the book will acquaint readers with historical events that may lead them to be open-minded about what got humanity where it is today and why these historical events have contributed to social injustice and economic inequality.
Bedell grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. during the 1940s and 1950s. He moved to upstate New York after getting married and became a teacher, guidance counselor and assistant principal in the White Plains Public School District.
During this period he was elected deputy mayor of the Village of Ossining, N.Y. and became principal of an open-education program for learning-disabled students (Board of Cooperative Educational Services).
Bedell also served as a public administrator in the New York State Division for Youth and the Department of Correctional Services. He returned to White Plains as an assistant superintendent and then retirement.
After retiring he ran seminars for Fortune 500 companies and became the national director of the Council on Disability in Washington, D.C.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree from New York University. He earned a professional diploma for certification as a superintendent of schools from New Paltz University and his doctorate degree in education in organizational development from the University of Massachusetts.
He and his wife, Gail, currently reside in Fountain Hills. Since retiring here Bedell has been active in civic activities, serving for a time on the Community Services Advisory Commission for the Town of Fountain Hills.
The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.