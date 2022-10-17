Caterpillar.jpg

Beautifully decorated steel butterflies aren’t the only artwork being debuted at the upcoming Flutter at the Fountain 2022 event on Oct. 15. Guests attending Flutter Reveal can also enjoy the talents of members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale McKee Branch, who have decorated caterpillar receptacles used in the People’s Choice Award.

Flutter Reveal is a new Flutter at the Fountain event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Plaza Fountainside in Fountain Park. In addition to the debut of Flutter 22 butterflies and caterpillars, guests will enjoy live music and fun activities for the kids.