Beautifully decorated steel butterflies aren’t the only artwork being debuted at the upcoming Flutter at the Fountain 2022 event on Oct. 15. Guests attending Flutter Reveal can also enjoy the talents of members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale McKee Branch, who have decorated caterpillar receptacles used in the People’s Choice Award.
Flutter Reveal is a new Flutter at the Fountain event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Plaza Fountainside in Fountain Park. In addition to the debut of Flutter 22 butterflies and caterpillars, guests will enjoy live music and fun activities for the kids.
Chrysalis coupon books containing discount coupons from Plaza Fountainside merchants will be available for purchase along with tickets for the 2022 Flutter raffle butterfly, “Morphing Like Crazy,” by Jenny Willigrod. The event is free to the public.
Flutter22.Givesmart.com is the official place to register for bidding on the Flutter 22 butterflies and auction items or to purchase tickets for the 2022 raffle butterfly. Tickets may also be purchased for the Foundation’s premier evening event, Gala in the Garden on Nov. 5. Visit the website or text Flutter22 to 76278 to register and receive event updates.
“The kids had a blast decorating their caterpillars,” Lauren Stratton, branch director for the McKee Branch, said. “The Fountain Hills Community Foundation has been so generous with their grants to our organization over the past three years that we were only too happy to participate.”
The butterfly artist, butterfly sponsor and caterpillar sponsor who wins the People’s Choice vote will be allowed to direct $1,000 each of Flutter at the Fountain proceeds to the local non-profit of their choice.
Since 2020, $133,500 has been donated to local non-profit groups by the Fountain Hills Community Foundation through funds raised from Flutter at the Fountain. For more information on the foundation, visit FountainHillsGives.com.