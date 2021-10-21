When you ask seven-year-old Sydney Hagerman what she wants to be when she grows up, she says she wants to be either a painter or a singer.
Judging from the beautiful butterfly she painted for the Fountain Hills Community Foundation’s 2021 Flutter at the
Fountain fundraiser, she already has a head start on becoming an exceptional artist.
“I think I did a good job,” she says with confidence. “Especially with the grass. I haven’t painted grass in a long time.”
Sydney named her butterfly “My Sweet Home” because the aluminum cutout reflects an Arizona blue sky filled with fluffy white clouds, a brilliant orange sunset and signature Sonoran Desert saguaro cactus on its wings. The young artist says she loves to paint, especially sunsets and skies.
“I just love looking at the stars at night,” she says.
Sydney’s butterfly is on display at the Boys & Girls Club until the 2021 Flutter at the Fountain Gala in the Community Garden on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The 2021 Flutter at the Fountain is the Fountain Hills Community Foundation’s second annual event. Eight 36-inch butterflies, 12 24-inch butterflies and 12 12-inch butterflies have been painted by local artists and will be auctioned off to the highest bidders. Individuals who would like bid on butterflies, reserve tickets for Gala in the Garden and purchase raffle tickets may do so by sending a text to Flutter2021 at 76278 or visiting Flutter2021.Givesmart.com.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, also known as Fountain Hills Gives, which assists local educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations with additional funding. The organization, originally known as the Sunridge Foundation, formed in 1995. To date, it has provided more than $1.3 million in financial support for local nonprofits.