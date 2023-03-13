Tickets for “Grand Canyon: Sculpted and Sustained by Water,” are online now at riveroftime.center. The talk by Mike Buchheit celebrates World Water Day Wednesday, March 22. The talk starts at 4:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Community Center.

The $10 admission fee for members and $12 for non-members support the important mission of the River of Time to share the rich natural and cultural history of the lower Verde River Valley.