Tickets for “Grand Canyon: Sculpted and Sustained by Water,” are online now at riveroftime.center. The talk by Mike Buchheit celebrates World Water Day Wednesday, March 22. The talk starts at 4:30 p.m. at Fountain Hills Community Center.
The $10 admission fee for members and $12 for non-members support the important mission of the River of Time to share the rich natural and cultural history of the lower Verde River Valley.
Buchheit is currently exhibiting his photographs in the Art Gallery at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center. His talk on March 22 will offer a deep dive into the world’s most famous chasm.
As a landscape photographer, outdoor educator and 30-year park resident, Buchheit will share photographs from his extensive portfolio and stories from his many excursions and experiences atop and between the Canyon's ancient walls.
According to Buchheit, the Grand Canyon serves as a monumental lens to consider the critical role of water in the desert Southwest and is front and center in his presentation.
Buchheit's fine art photographs will be on display through Friday, March 24, in the Museum Art Gallery. Prints are available for sale.
World Water Day is an international day of observance that encourages people to not only learn more about how water impacts the lives of others but also to teach people new ways to positively impact water usage worldwide.
The River of Time continues its mission to educate the public about water conservation and Buchheit provides a partnership that brings awareness to how people can help in that mission.