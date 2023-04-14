The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering two workshops this month. On Tuesday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., Acrylic Artist Gloria Sanchez will guide participants to paint Fountain Park in acrylics on a 12”x16” canvas. Participants will be provided glitter to add texture and sparkle to their fountains. The class is limited to six students and the $50 fee includes all supplies. No experience is necessary.
On Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 9 p.m., Kelly Bowman will be teaching her “Paint Your Pet” workshop. Bowman will guide participants step-by-step to paint a pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas.
Participants must email Bowman a picture of their pet and Bowman will then sketch it onto the canvas which will be ready when participants arrive. The class is limited to six students and the $70 fee includes all supplies and no experience is necessary.
Registration for these workshops must be completed at the Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery prior to the workshop. If paying by check, make the check payable to the artist teaching the workshop. Sanchez accepts Zelle and Bowman accepts PayPal. Phone the gallery at 480-836-9919 to inquire about instructors’ contact information.
The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is a premier gallery showcasing jewelry, ceramics, glass, fine art, metal, gift items and much more. It is located at 16858 Avenue of the Fountains, open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit fountainhillsartistsgallery.com for more information about exhibits, events and workshops.