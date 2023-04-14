Artist Gallery 1.jpg

The Fountain Hills Artists’ Gallery is offering two workshops this month. On Tuesday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., Acrylic Artist Gloria Sanchez will guide participants to paint Fountain Park in acrylics on a 12”x16” canvas. Participants will be provided glitter to add texture and sparkle to their fountains. The class is limited to six students and the $50 fee includes all supplies. No experience is necessary.

On Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 9 p.m., Kelly Bowman will be teaching her “Paint Your Pet” workshop. Bowman will guide participants step-by-step to paint a pet or favorite animal in acrylics on a 12”x9” canvas.