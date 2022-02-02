Mesa resident Judy Wood has accepted the position of Fountain Hills Art League Vice President.
She brings with her many talents, including being a mixed media artist and poet. Her poetry has been featured in local publications and was featured in the book “Arizona 100 Years, 100 Poems, 100 Poets.”
She also has self-published several books of poetry and one photography book “#Skywatch.”
Her artwork has been shown in several local galleries including two solo art shows. She enjoys painting and drawing trees, forests and “other magical places.”
She teaches watercolor to teachers and staff at local schools. She has a BFA in painting from ASU and a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix.
The next Art League meeting features a trip to Celebration of Fine Art 2022. Members will meet Monday, Feb. 7, at the Community Center parking lot at 12:45 p.m. for a 1 p.m. departure to the art show, 18400 N. Hayden Rd. The event replaces the club’s regular evening meeting.