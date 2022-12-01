Winter Break Camp begins at Fountain Hills Youth Theater with “The Music Man KIDS.” Campers will focus on and grow the skills and real-world experiences needed for a working theater production.
Through rehearsals for “The Music Man KIDS,” campers will not only learn how to perform on stage but also be educated along the way with the terminology and techniques needed to be in any production while building self-confidence and growing new friendships.
Winter Camp is for ages 8 to 16 and runs Dec. 19-30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (No camp on Dec. 26) with two ticketed performances presented on Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Tuition is $350 and an early bird discount is available for $50 off if registered before Nov. 19.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All campers will receive a picture and biography in the show's program and a commemorative t-shirt.